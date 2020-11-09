OG&E: Power restored to 99% of customers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been two weeks since a major ice storm moved through the state, and OG&E crews say they are close to restoring power to all remaining customers.

After the storm caused ice and tree limbs to fall on power lines across the metro, OG&E officials announced that around 300,000 customers were without electricity.

Now, it seems that most of those customers are no longer in the dark.

On Monday morning, OG&E announced that power has been restored for 99% of customers who sustained an outage due to the storm.

Currently, crews say there are about 4,800 people without power to their homes.

“We expect to have power restored today for all remaining customers who can take power,” a note from OG&E read.

Customers are asked not to approach crews or utility vehicles in their neighborhood

Customers should also make sure their home is ready to receive power. If the weather head, service cable or meter socket is damaged, customers will need to contact a certified electrician to make necessary repairs. Once repairs are made, call OG&E customer service to request a service reconnect.

LATEST STORIES: