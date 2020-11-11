OG&E: Power restored to all customers without damage after ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with OG&E say power has been restored to all customers following a recent historic ice storm that initially left hundreds of thousands of customers in the dark.

The ice storm in late October left 615,000 Oklahomans without power. Of those, 445,000 were OG&E customers, which is nearly 60% of the company’s Oklahoma customers.

“We saw at least 40% more damage to service lines in customer backyards than we would typically see in a normal season ice storm,” said Brian Alford, OG&E spokesperson. “This exponentially increased the amount of backyard work during restoration. Backyard work requires crews to go from house to house in a community to clear trees, debris and repair service lines – those are the power lines that connect a customer’s house to the grid.”

More than 4,400 personnel from OG&E, 18 other states, and Canada joined to help in the restoration efforts.

“We are grateful for the patience of our customers during this unprecedented statewide emergency,” Alford said. “We know that any disruption in power is a disruption to our daily life. We appreciate the support shown for our employees and the entire restoration force as they worked day and night to restore power.”

Crews replaced nearly 60 miles of service lines – roughly the length of 1,000 football fields. Crews also trimmed or removed more than 40,000 trees, repaired or replaced more than 2,100 poles and crossarms, nearly 200 transformers and nearly 200 transmission structures.

OG&E states that the only outages now are either from overnight wind and storms or are customers who have damage to their homes and cannot receive power.

If the weather head, service cable or meter socket is damaged, customers will need to contact a certified electrician to make necessary repairs.

Customers who think they should be able to accept power but are still in the dark are urged to call (405) 272-9595 to report the outage.

LATEST STORIES: