OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans keep an eye on the skies, crews with OG&E say they are prepared for the impending winter storm.

On Tuesday, OG&E said it was pre-staging more than 3,000 OG&E personnel and contractors across the state to prepare for any power outages.

“With freezing rain, sleet, snow, and high wind gusts in the forecast, road conditions could inhibit travel and restoration efforts. Our crews are prepared to respond as quickly and safely as possible,” OG&E said in an update.

Officials say they have purchased additional materials and supplies, adding that OG&E power plants are ready to meet increased demand for electricity.

If you see a downed power line, stay away from it and anything it is touching. You can report downed lines by calling 800-522-6870.

You can also report power outages by calling the number or going online.