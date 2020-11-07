OG&E releases timetable as crews work to restore power to thousands of customers in the dark

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E crews are still working to get power fully restored in Oklahoma City and surrounding areas nearly two weeks after a historic ice storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

OG&E personnel previously said power would be restored to all customers by Friday, Nov. 6, but that timetable was not met.

There are 34,088 power outages in Central Oklahoma as of 4 p.m. Saturday. Of those outages, 28,231 are in Oklahoma City.

OG&E crews have so far restored power to more than 410,000 customers.

Company personnel said on social media that of the remaining power outages, 90 percent “are expected to be restored by Saturday and full restoration will wrap up through the weekend.”

OG&E released the following power restoration timetable for this weekend:

OG&E power restoration time table

