UPDATE:

According to the OG&E outage map, the OKC metro outages have been restored.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Gas and Electric has reported that thousands of residents are without power in the OKC metro.

According to OG&E’s outage map, there are numerous outages in the Oklahoma City metro area leaving over 10,000 people without power.

The outages were first reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to OG&E, they are currently working to restore the power.

OG&E estimates the power will be restored around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.