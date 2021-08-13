UPDATE: All lanes of I-35 open after shut down caused by downed power lines

UPDATE: Interstate 35’s northbound and southbound lanes are open again after they were closed at Memorial Road Friday afternoon because of downed power lines across the highway.

A sudden thunderstorm brought the power lines down.

OG&E crews worked to get the lines cleared off the highways.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation issued a news release stating that both the northbound and southbound lanes between Memorial Road and Interstate 44/John Kilpatrick Turnpike Junction were back open as of 6:30 p.m.

ODOT officials said I-35 North on-ramps from eastbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike, westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike and Sooner Road are also open again.

“North and southbound I-35 traffic is moving slowly and drivers can expect travel delays through the evening,” ODOT officials said.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 were closed at Memorial Rd. Friday afternoon after power lines were downed across the highway during a sudden storm.

All lanes of north and southbound I-35 are closed between Memorial Rd. and the I-44/John Kilpatrick Turnpike jct. The northbound I-35 on-ramps from eastbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike, westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike and Sooner Rd. are also closed.

4:30PM – TRAFFIC BACKUP. Check this out! This is southbound I35 near Memorial, where the interstate is closed due to downed powerlines. Cars are trying to reverse up the on ramp. View is looking north. @kfor #OKWX pic.twitter.com/Jc4Hj7b0yU — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) August 13, 2021

OG&E crews arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. to assess the damage and begin repair work.

The crews then removed the power lines from the highway around 5:55 p.m.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid the area entirely and use an alternate route.

All Oklahomans are urged to stay away from downed power lines and anything they’re touching.