UPDATE: All lanes of I-35 open after shut down caused by downed power lines

UPDATE: Interstate 35’s northbound and southbound lanes are open again after they were closed at Memorial Road Friday afternoon because of downed power lines across the highway.
A sudden thunderstorm brought the power lines down.
OG&E crews worked to get the lines cleared off the highways.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation issued a news release stating that both the northbound and southbound lanes between Memorial Road and Interstate 44/John Kilpatrick Turnpike Junction were back open as of 6:30 p.m.
ODOT officials said I-35 North on-ramps from eastbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike, westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike and Sooner Road are also open again.
“North and southbound I-35 traffic is moving slowly and drivers can expect travel delays through the evening,” ODOT officials said.
Original Story
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 were closed at Memorial Rd. Friday afternoon after power lines were downed across the highway during a sudden storm.
All lanes of north and southbound I-35 are closed between Memorial Rd. and the I-44/John Kilpatrick Turnpike jct. The northbound I-35 on-ramps from eastbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike, westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike and Sooner Rd. are also closed.
OG&E crews arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. to assess the damage and begin repair work.
The crews then removed the power lines from the highway around 5:55 p.m.
Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid the area entirely and use an alternate route.
All Oklahomans are urged to stay away from downed power lines and anything they’re touching.