OG&E seeks rate increase for customers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A proposed plan to better serve some Oklahomans could increase your electric bill.

The proposed rate increase is part of OG&E’s ‘grid enhancement’ plan, which would update electric infrastructure.

If the plan is approved, residential customers would see their electric bill go up gradually over the next five years.

Under the plan, the following changes would be implemented:

2020: 0.10% increase: $0.32 per month

2021: 1.15% increase: $1.11 per month

2022: 2.19% increase: $2.82 per month

2023: 4.60% increase: $4.45 per month

2024: 6.23% increase: $6.03 per month

2025: 7.29% increase: $7.06 per month.

A public comment hearing on the plan is set for Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Jim Thorpe Building in Courtroom 301.

