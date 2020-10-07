OG&E seeks rate increase for customers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A proposed plan to better serve some Oklahomans could increase your electric bill.
The proposed rate increase is part of OG&E’s ‘grid enhancement’ plan, which would update electric infrastructure.
If the plan is approved, residential customers would see their electric bill go up gradually over the next five years.
Under the plan, the following changes would be implemented:
- 2020: 0.10% increase: $0.32 per month
- 2021: 1.15% increase: $1.11 per month
- 2022: 2.19% increase: $2.82 per month
- 2023: 4.60% increase: $4.45 per month
- 2024: 6.23% increase: $6.03 per month
- 2025: 7.29% increase: $7.06 per month.
A public comment hearing on the plan is set for Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Jim Thorpe Building in Courtroom 301.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man convicted of killing girlfriend’s 4-month-old son
- Feisty Tasmanian devils roaming Australian mainland again after 3,000 years
- Laura survivors get text message to move out of hotel as Louisiana is in path of another storm
- 2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for ‘gene scissors’
- Police accused of beating porcupines to death with batons