OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Sooner State prepares for an ice storm, OG&E crews are getting ready in case they are needed.

With freezing rain, ice, and high wind gusts in the forecast, OG&E announced that they are staging more than 3,000 personnel across the state.

Officials say they have mobilized crews and purchased additional supplies as a precaution.

OG&E suggests Oklahomans stick to the following safety tips during the storm:

  • Stay weather aware
  • Check road conditions in your area before driving
  • Have an emergency kit stocked and readily available in your vehicle
  • Make sure all devices are fully charged
  • Customers with life-sustaining and life-saving equipment at home should make plans for severe cold weather.

If you see a downed power line, stay away from the line and anything they are touching. You can report downed power lines or power outages by calling 800-522-6870. 