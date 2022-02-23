OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Sooner State prepares for an ice storm, OG&E crews are getting ready in case they are needed.
With freezing rain, ice, and high wind gusts in the forecast, OG&E announced that they are staging more than 3,000 personnel across the state.
Officials say they have mobilized crews and purchased additional supplies as a precaution.
OG&E suggests Oklahomans stick to the following safety tips during the storm:
- Stay weather aware
- Check road conditions in your area before driving
- Have an emergency kit stocked and readily available in your vehicle
- Make sure all devices are fully charged
- Customers with life-sustaining and life-saving equipment at home should make plans for severe cold weather.
If you see a downed power line, stay away from the line and anything they are touching. You can report downed power lines or power outages by calling 800-522-6870.