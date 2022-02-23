OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Sooner State prepares for an ice storm, OG&E crews are getting ready in case they are needed.

With freezing rain, ice, and high wind gusts in the forecast, OG&E announced that they are staging more than 3,000 personnel across the state.

Officials say they have mobilized crews and purchased additional supplies as a precaution.

OG&E suggests Oklahomans stick to the following safety tips during the storm:

Stay weather aware

Check road conditions in your area before driving

Have an emergency kit stocked and readily available in your vehicle

Make sure all devices are fully charged

Customers with life-sustaining and life-saving equipment at home should make plans for severe cold weather.

If you see a downed power line, stay away from the line and anything they are touching. You can report downed power lines or power outages by calling 800-522-6870.