ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – As Oklahomans are preparing for a blast of winter weather, officials with OG&E say their crews are also ready for the storm.

OG&E says current models suggest that the southern and eastern portions of OG&E’s service area will likely be impacted.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have staged materials and equipment in Ardmore, Ada, Durant, Fort Smith, and the Oklahoma City metro area. We mobilized hundreds of restoration personnel yesterday (Sunday) so they would be in place before travel could become difficult,” OG&E said in an advisory.

Officials say they have identified reserve units that could be used to supply electricity to the grid, if needed.

They say workers have already completed winter preparations at power plants in early November.

If winter weather causes downed power lines, you are asked to stay away from them and anything they are touching.

You can report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870.