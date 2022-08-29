OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E crews continue working to restore power after massive outages that knocked out power to several thousand homes.

As many as 13,000 OG&E customers were without power late Monday afternoon, with outages from Oklahoma City to Winslow, Ark.

There were 1,350 total customers without power as of 9:50 p.m. Monday, 821 of which were in Oklahoma, according to OG&E’s outage map.

The energy company has 300 personnel restoring power in the heavily impacted areas, according to an OG&E news release.

Crews are still working to repair damage to poles and crossarms.

“Please stay safe and stay away from downed power lines and anything they are touching, as well as anything that has been struck by lightning,” OG&E officials said.

Call 800-522-6870 to report downed power lines. Customers can also report outages online by logging into their OG&E account, or by text when they sign up for myOGEalerts.