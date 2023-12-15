OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E and Fostering Futures are teaming up to provide Norman-area foster families with holiday cheer!
On Dec.7, OG&E employees shopped for gifts from foster family wish lists at the Target in Norman.
According to OG&E, volunteers then gathered at Cleveland County Fairgrounds to organize and distribute the items to foster families in need this holiday season.
OG&E says employees live and work in Norman and partner with local charitable organizations to energize and support the community.
OG&E proudly prioritizes local families with its employees this holiday season.