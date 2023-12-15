OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E and Fostering Futures are teaming up to provide Norman-area foster families with holiday cheer!

On Dec.7, OG&E employees shopped for gifts from foster family wish lists at the Target in Norman.

According to OG&E, volunteers then gathered at Cleveland County Fairgrounds to organize and distribute the items to foster families in need this holiday season.

Left to right: OG&E Employees Jeannie Troxel (front left), Jeannette Staden (far left), Jarrell Morton, Acacia Chernicky, Christy Watkins, Hollie Muritthi, Stephanie Coleman, Gloria Rudek and Kelsey Hart load their shopping carts with gifts for Fostering Futures families in need this holiday season. OG&E employees live and work in Norman and partner with local charitable organizations to energize and support the community. Left to right: OG&E employees Jeannette Staden and Stephanie Coleman load their shopping carts with gifts for gifts for Fostering Futures families in need this holiday season. OG&E employees live and work in Norman and partner with local charitable organizations to energize and support the community.

OG&E says employees live and work in Norman and partner with local charitable organizations to energize and support the community.

OG&E proudly prioritizes local families with its employees this holiday season.