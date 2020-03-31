OG&E warning customers about shut off scam

Breaking News
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with a local electric company are warning customers about a scam targeting Oklahomans.

OG&E says scammers have been calling customers and threatening to shut off their power.

Officials say the scammers ask you to pay your bill over the phone, and demand that you pay with a prepaid debit card. They might also ask you to meet them somewhere to pay your bill in person.

Authorities say the scammers might ask for your bank or credit card information over the phone.

OG&E says it will never demand that you to pay over the phone and does not accept payments in person.

Also, the company says that disconnections are temporarily suspended even if you haven’t been able to pay your bill.

