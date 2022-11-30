OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holidays are here, and officials are warning residents about the increase in the number of scams going around the metro.

Recently, officials with OG&E say scammers have started targeting OG&E customers by phone.

The scammer will tell the customer that they need to make an immediate payment or their electricity will be cut off.

However, OG&E says it will never call a customer to issue a cut-off notice or demand immediate payment.

The company says it will never:

Call you directly, even if you balance is past due

Ask for payment over the phone

Demand that you pay a bill with a pre-paid debit card

Ask that you meet them somewhere to make a bill payment

Tell you that someone will come to your house or business to collect payment in cash

Ask for your bank information or credit card number over the phone.

OG&E’s security team is investigating the scams, adding that the criminals are spoofing the company’s phone number.

If you believe you have been targeted by scammers, hang up and call OG&E and the Federal Trade Commission.