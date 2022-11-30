OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holidays are here, and officials are warning residents about the increase in the number of scams going around the metro.
Recently, officials with OG&E say scammers have started targeting OG&E customers by phone.
The scammer will tell the customer that they need to make an immediate payment or their electricity will be cut off.
However, OG&E says it will never call a customer to issue a cut-off notice or demand immediate payment.
The company says it will never:
- Call you directly, even if you balance is past due
- Ask for payment over the phone
- Demand that you pay a bill with a pre-paid debit card
- Ask that you meet them somewhere to make a bill payment
- Tell you that someone will come to your house or business to collect payment in cash
- Ask for your bank information or credit card number over the phone.
OG&E’s security team is investigating the scams, adding that the criminals are spoofing the company’s phone number.
If you believe you have been targeted by scammers, hang up and call OG&E and the Federal Trade Commission.