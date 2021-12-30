OG&E warns of scam with a new twist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we brace for cooler temperatures, the threat of having your power cut off can be enough to send anyone into a panic. However, OG&E wants to warn you about a scam going around that could be costly and dangerous.

Year-round OG&E and KFOR warn customers of scams that can damage their pocketbooks, especially around the holidays, but this one is different.

It starts with a phone call from an imposter.

“With them asking to meet up at a physical location to pay their bills,” said OG&E spokesperson Trisha Koelsch.

Koelsch says lately they’ve seen an uptick in customers reporting that someone claiming to be a representative for the company called them, demanding they pay their bills.

But in reality, it’s a thief on the other end of the line.

“We want our customers to always feel safe and secure and know that we will never ask them to meet someone to make a bill pay,” said Koelsch.

OG&E will also never call asking for payment over the phone, threatening to cut off service.

They’ll never ask you to use a pre-paid debit card or for your credit card and bank account information.

“If a customer’s bill is past due, we will send a written paper notice by mail,” said Koelsch.

She says it’s important to be careful online too, especially with your email.

“Phishing is always a big one just across the board for any organization, making sure customers aren’t clicking any links they shouldn’t be clicking, no suspicious URLs. If anybody is saying ‘click here to pay your bills’ make sure you go to OGE.com and log into your bill that way and pay it that way,” Koelsch said.

If you get one of these calls, you’re urged to hang up and report it to the FTC and call OG&E’s customer service lines at (405) 272-9741 or (800) 272-9741.