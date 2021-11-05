OG&E warns of sophisticated tactics used by scammers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E officials want you to be aware that scammers are ramping up their efforts to take your hard-earned cash.

While officials say these scams are common in times of disaster and have persisted during the pandemic, they want you to know scammers are getting crafty to try to trick you.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, OG&E officials say scammers’ efforts have persisted as well – following a common pattern.

“Every time there is an emergency or a disaster, we really see an uptick in the amount of scams that happen,” said Megan White, with OG&E.

White says lately there’s been an uptick in customers reporting they’ve been contacted by someone claiming to be with OG&E.

“They’re demanding payment from them, saying that they’re going to be turned off and being threatening and scary and it’s terrible and those are never things that we do,” said White.

White says while this is a tactic scammers have tried for years, they’re trying harder than ever to fool innocent victims.

“We’ve even seen it gone as far as to spoof phone numbers as well so it appears they’re coming from the metro area as well,” White said.

So how do you know it is OG&E on the phone?

“If we do call, we do make contact but it’s an automated call and we aren’t demanding payment or anything like that,” said White.

White says if customers are past due, OG&E will send written paper notices by mail. They also will not come to your home to request payment.

She says the only time they will show up in person is for tree-trimming or another form of maintenance.

“If someone’s there, we let the customer know that we need to access your backyard and then we have tags that we will leave on customers’ doors as well,” White said.

OG&E encourages customers to call them and the FTC if you believe you’re being targeted by scammers. OG&E’s customer service number is (405) 272-9741.They also say you can always check your account status online.