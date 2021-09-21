OG&E working to recoup $875 million cost of February arctic blast, electric bills to potentially go up

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E personnel are working to recoup costs that piled up during February’s arctic blast.

The energy company spent upwards of $875 million on fuel and power during the winter storm, according to an email sent to customers on Tuesday.

OG&E is asking the Corporation Commission to securitize those costs, which would allow OG&E to spread out repayments over a longer period of time, instead of paying one lump sum.

Company representatives said the average residential customer would see their bill increase by almost $4 a month if the Corporation Commission approves the request.

The first hearing is scheduled for October 11 before the Corporation Commission.