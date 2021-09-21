OG&E working to recoup $875 million cost of February arctic blast, electric bills to potentially go up

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E personnel are working to recoup costs that piled up during February’s arctic blast.

The energy company spent upwards of $875 million on fuel and power during the winter storm, according to an email sent to customers on Tuesday.

OG&E is asking the Corporation Commission to securitize those costs, which would allow OG&E to spread out repayments over a longer period of time, instead of paying one lump sum.

Company representatives said the average residential customer would see their bill increase by almost $4 a month if the Corporation Commission approves the request.

The first hearing is scheduled for October 11 before the Corporation Commission.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter