SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – OG&E crews are still working to restore power to thousands of customers after a tornado hit Seminole, causing extensive damage.

The tornado tore through Seminole Wednesday night, leveling structures, snapping power lines and uprooting trees.

More than 13,000 OG&E customers lost power amid the tornadic weather. But crews worked throughout the night and into Thursday, reducing the number of outages in Oklahoma to just over 3,700as of 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Seminole County has most of the outages with 3,227 customers, 31 percent of the Seminole community, still without power, according to OG&E’s outage map.

The outages are primarily in Seminole, Wewoka and Holdenville, according to OG&E officials.

Tornado damage in Seminole, Oklahoma 5.4.22 Photo KFOR.

More than 500 OG&E restoration workers are evaluating damage and working with crews to build poles and repair, replace and retie lines, OG&E officials said.

Restoration teams communicate with local official to prioritize official services.

Repairing damage to transmission lines and then distribution lines that impact the most customers get top priority, according to OG&E.

The energy company is using helicopters and drones to assess damage to lines, equipment and infrastructure.

OG&E crews have so far found that severe weather damaged 133 poles, 36 transformers and approximately 44,300 feet of wire.

“Please stay safe and stay away from downed power lines and anything they are touching. Report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870,” OG&E officials said. “Sign up for myOGEalerts to receive outage information by text, email, and/or phone or report outages by text.”

OG&E customers can report power outages by logging into their online account, calling (800) 522-6870 or by signing up for myOGEalerts.