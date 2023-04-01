OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – OG&E has released an extreme winds weather update after Oklahomans suffer a brutal brush with wildfires surrounding the state.

According to OG&E more than 800 OG&E personnel worked overnight and made significant progress with power restoration. OG&E expects most remaining outages to be restored by early afternoon and power for all customers across the service area to be restored by 9 p.m. Saturday.

Extreme winds impacted large portions of OG&E’s service area damaging at least 50 power poles, lines and equipment attached to poles. As of 9 a.m., approximately 900 customers are without service, down from a peak of 16,000 outages.

OG&E suggests customers who have been affected by wildfires follow these steps in seeking assistance:

· Downed power lines may still be energized and should be considered dangerous – please stay away from them and anything they are touching. Report a downed power line by calling 800-552-6870.

· OG&E customers can quickly report and monitor outages: Use our free mobile app to submit a report (available on iOS and Android)

o Submit a report online at OGE.com/outages

o Text OUT to 32001 if signed up for myOGEalerts

o Call 405-272-9595 (OKC metro) or 800-552-6870 (all other areas)