OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – OG&E has released an extreme winds weather update after Oklahomans suffer a brutal brush with wildfires surrounding the state.
According to OG&E more than 800 OG&E personnel worked overnight and made significant progress with power restoration. OG&E expects most remaining outages to be restored by early afternoon and power for all customers across the service area to be restored by 9 p.m. Saturday.
Extreme winds impacted large portions of OG&E’s service area damaging at least 50 power poles, lines and equipment attached to poles. As of 9 a.m., approximately 900 customers are without service, down from a peak of 16,000 outages.
OG&E suggests customers who have been affected by wildfires follow these steps in seeking assistance:
· Downed power lines may still be energized and should be considered dangerous – please stay away from them and anything they are touching. Report a downed power line by calling 800-552-6870.
· OG&E customers can quickly report and monitor outages: Use our free mobile app to submit a report (available on iOS and Android)
o Submit a report online at OGE.com/outages
o Text OUT to 32001 if signed up for myOGEalerts
o Call 405-272-9595 (OKC metro) or 800-552-6870 (all other areas)