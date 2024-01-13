OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) — The City of Edmond and the Oklahoma Geological Survey (OGS) released statements following a series of earthquakes that shook parts of Oklahoma County late Friday night and continued into early Saturday morning.

Earthquake map. Image courtesy KFOR 4Warn Me app.

OGS released the following statement explaining the recent seismic activity in Oklahoma County.

There was a M4.3 event at 9:46 PM local time yesterday evening, followed by a M4.1 this morning, about 5:36 AM on January 13, 2024. There were reports of strong shaking in the immediate area and across Oklahoma City. The M4.4 yesterday evening was preceded by a M3.2 foreshock almost 10 minutes prior to the M4.4. In addition, there has been activity along this fault in the last month starting on December 29, with 5 events between M1.0-1.6 between December 29 and January 6. The seismicity from the last decade indicates there were 3 M4.0 or greater events in 2015 and 2017, corresponding to a time period when wastewater disposal volumes were higher. Whereas most aftershocks are smaller than the mainshock, a very small fraction of aftershocks result in a larger earthquake than the main event. The seismic hazard remains high in the area. Citizens should secure valuables that might shake during possible strong aftershocks and practice Drop, Cover, and Hold On in the event of damaging events. We will continue to monitor the seismicity and provide assistance to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC), other state agencies, and the public. Oklahoma Geological Survey

The City of Edmond says they are inspecting infrastructure in the area and working with state officials to assess possible damage from the earthquakes.

The City of Edmond is inspecting facilities and infrastructure to identify and assess impacts of the recent series of earthquakes. We are in contact with state officials investigating the occurrences, as well as the Corps of Engineers, who will inspect the dam at Arcadia Lake for impacts. All new water and wastewater infrastructure in place as part of the City’s on-going water infrastructure improvements – including water towers – are built to structurally handle the seismic activity, but will be inspected to ensure their integrity and ability to continue to deliver safe, clean water to Edmond residents. Currently, police and fire report no incidents of safety or property impacts, but residents are encouraged to inspect their homes and structures for impacts and ensure they are safe. The City will provide updates on any findings from its inspections or from the state’s assessments. City of Edmond

