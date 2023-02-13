OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -An Oklahoma agency says it is preparing to disenroll thousands of Oklahomans from SoonerCare over the coming months.

Due to federal regulations, SoonerCare will have to restart the renewal process for members since the public health emergency has ended.

In 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services temporarily waived certain Medicaid requirements and conditions to provide health coverage to certain individuals during the pandemic.

However, states are now required to reinstate those requirements.

As a result, OHCA estimates that approximately 300,000 Oklahoma adults and children will be disenrolled from SoonerCare over a 9-month period.

“OHCA staff will review the circumstances for these members to determine if a member is higher or lower risk as determined by critical health conditions, financial need and benefit utilization,” said Kevin Corbett, Secretary of Health and Mental Health and OHCA CEO.

The first group of Oklahomans to be disenrolled from the program will be those with an income above the Federal Poverty Level eligibility limits who have no young children and already have other medical coverage.

The second group to be disenrolled will be those who make more than the income requirements, no young children, no claims and no other medical coverage.

“The agency understands the importance of a thoughtful strategy to limit coverage gaps particularly for those higher risk individuals currently utilizing services,” Secretary Corbett added. “We have support plans in place, as well as strong community leaders who are ready to help guide members into finding other resources for health care coverage.”

OHCA will send out four letters to members who are now ineligible for coverage.

Initially, all ineligible members will see an end date of April 30, 2023. However, the agency says members will receive a specific end date on MySoonerCare.org.

Officials say there will be a special enrollment period on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace from March 31, 2023 through July 31, 2024.