OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is welcoming a new chief operating officer.

Brandon Keppner succeeds long-time Chief Operating Officer and State Medicaid Director Melody Anthony.

“OHCA is excited to welcome Brandon to the team,” said Kevin Corbett, Secretary of Health and Mental Health and CEO of Oklahoma Health Care Authority. “His commitment to our culture and core values make him a great fit within our organization. Brandon has big shoes to fill, but I believe he will help us improve the health outcomes of our members.”

Keppner served at the executive level at several psychiatric treatment facilities, most recently as President of Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital in Tulsa.

He has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Weber State University and a master’s degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from the University of New Haven.

“I am excited about the opportunity to learn from a great group of people as I cross from the provider world into services with OHCA,” Keppner said. “Although I am an Idaho native, I have fallen in love with Oklahoma and its people. I am thrilled to grow with such a caring group of people who are dedicated to improving health outcomes in this state.

Anthony is set to retire on Sept. 1.