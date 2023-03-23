OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following a series of revisions, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board of Directors voted to approve administrative rules to implement SB 1369, to establish a central health care treatment records system in the state.

The bill, passed by the state legislature in May 2022, requires all providers to utilize and establish a connection with a state-wide health information exchange (HIE) by July 1, 2023.

As noted in a release by OHCA, only high-priority health information will be included in the HIE, as required by Federal regulations.

The OHCA says they’re confident the HIE will help reduce health care costs, improve care coordination, improve patient experience and support compliance with state and federal programs.

“Our early messaging was confusing and I apologize for that,” said OHCA’s CEO Kevin Corbett during the meeting, apologizing for continued critique around how the system has been introduced to providers and patients.

“No patient data of any kind should be submitted to the HIE if a patient does not approve,” he added.

After several hiccups the OHCA now says they’re confident the new tool will reduce health care costs, improve care coordination, improve the patient experience and support compliance with state and federal programs.

Though Wednesday’s vote among the OHCA’s Board of Directors was unanimous, the effort still faces resistance by patients and providers, who continue to pinpoint problems around patient privacy, system implementation and communication about the rollout.

“We’re disappointed, of course, but not surprised [at the outcome] [and] I don’t believe there has been enough time to get this right,” said Cissa Newberry, a Licensed Professional Counselor and and adovcate for Oklahoma Providers for Privacy.

“We need those rules to be written down and very explicit so that we can know for sure who’s exempt [and] if it isnt written in black and white then it leaves room for injustice,” she added.

“The goal is to work together with [OHCA and the Oklahoma Legislature]; it’s not us against them.”

OHCA says the healthcare exchange will be regulated by HIPAA and through regular audits.

The plans will go to the Oklahoma Legislature and ultimately to Governor Stitt for final approvals.