OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who receive SoonerCare can now expect coverage for various naloxone products without requiring a physician visit.

According to Oklahoma Health Care Authority, members can get naloxone products from SoonerCare-contracted pharmacies with a standing order that allows pharmacies to start a prescription, provide the medication and receive reimbursement.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS), a public-access vending machine with Naloxone and Fentanyl Test Strip Kits is available at the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) office, located at 4345 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105.

“These changes underscore OHCA’s dedication to SoonerCare members’ health and safety and our commitment to reducing overdose deaths and addressing substance use challenges in our state,” said Ellen Buettner, OHCA Chief Executive Officer. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with ODMHSAS to make life-saving medication more accessible.”

The CDC reports that nearly 40% of overdoses had a bystander present who could have intervened, conveying the importance of ensuring all Oklahomans have access to these life-saving resources.

“Our hope is that people are educated about substance use disorders and that they understand what free, live-saving resources are available within reach,” Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges said. “We believe each Oklahoma household can benefit from having essential tools like these Naloxone and Fentanyl Test Strip Kits on hand, as most of us know a friend or loved one who has been affected by accidental overdose.”

Since installation, the vending machine at the OHCA offices has distributed more than 50 Naloxone kits and more than 40 Fentanyl Test Strip Kits.

The life-saving opioid antagonist is available with no copay and does not count toward a SoonerCare member’s monthly prescription limit.

For more information on the vending machines and access to resources, visit okimready.org.