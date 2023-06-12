OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man who was wanted for a murder in Ohio was arrested in Oklahoma City.

In 2010, officers with the Cincinnati Police Department began investigating the murder of Richard Jones, whose body was found on the grounds of the Hartwell Country Club.

In June of 2011, Ohio authorities charged Charles Turk with murder in connection to Jones’ death.

The U.S. Marshals say they have been searching for Turk for years and he was finally arrested in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say Turk was arrested at the Coyote Ugly Bar in Oklahoma City, where he worked as security.

Turk will be held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center until he is extradited to Hamilton County.

“The men and women of the United States Marshals Service and our law enforcement partners in Southern Ohio will continue to track down those accused of violent crimes until they are brought to justice, regardless of how long they have been hiding, or where they have fled to,” said Michael D. Black, United States Marshals, Southern District of Ohio.