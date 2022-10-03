BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma child.

On Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to an accident just south of OK-51S and 650 Road, near the community of Southard.

Investigators say the accident involved a 2011 Jeep.

According to the accident report, the driver of the Jeep was rushed to OU Medical Center in critical condition with various injuries.

Sadly, an 11-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this point, the cause of the crash and what happened is still under investigation.