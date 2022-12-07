SAYRE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old Oklahoma girl in Beckham County.

Investigators say it began on Dec. 4 when officers with the Cordell Police Department and Sayre Police Department began pursuing a 2001 GMC Yukon.

Officials say the GMC was traveling westbound on OK-152 at a high rate of speed while crossing into the city limits of Sayre.

At that point, the 15-year-old driver lost control and hit a building.

Authorities say the driver was rushed to a nearby hospital in good condition. However, the 13-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.