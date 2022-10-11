TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a teenager in Texhoma.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to County Road “CC” in Texas County.

Investigators say a 2006 Chevy pickup truck was heading eastbound when the driver lost control and went off the road.

The truck then rolled two times before coming to rest on its wheels.

Authorities say the impact threw the 16-year-old female driver from the vehicle. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

At this point, the cause of the cash is under investigation.