CUSHING, Okla. (KFOR) – A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a crash in Cleveland County.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to a crash on 84th St. and York Rd., near Lexington in Cleveland County.

Investigators say a 2011 Honda Civic was heading eastbound on York Rd. when the car left the road and hit a fence.

After the impact, the Honda rolled an unknown number of times. When it came to rest, the vehicle caught fire.

Six teenagers in the vehicle either refused medical treatment or were treated and released from a hospital.

One 17-year-old girl was flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the accident report, the driver was likely sleepy and inattention played a role in the crash.