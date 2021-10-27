OHP: 17-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash

NEWKIRK, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Kansas boy.

Around 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash along N. Enterprise Rd., near Newkirk.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they realized that several teenagers were severely injured.

Sadly, a 17-year-old male died from his injuries after being rushed to a hospital. Another 18-year-old male was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

At this point, officials are still working to determine what caused the crash.

However, they say the teenage driver of the 2000 Jeep Wrangler was possibly under the influence. He was not injured in the crash.