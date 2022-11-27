NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol.

The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers.

Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according to a report by OHP.

The driver of the vehicle Kashiya Birdsong, age 19, was transported to OU Medical Center in fair condition with internal injuries.

Kasaan Birdsong, 19, was also transported to OU Medical Center and was admitted in critical condition, troopers say.

OHP says the cause of the collision is still under investigation. KFOR will continue to provide updates as we find out more.