NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a teenager is dead following a crash with a semi-truck in Norman.

Around 9 a.m. on May 6, emergency crews were called to southbound I-35 near Tecumseh Rd. in Norman on a crash.

Investigators say 18-year-old Riley Johnson was driving a 2009 Chevy Corvette when it collided with a semi-truck.

Johnson died at the scene of the crash.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.