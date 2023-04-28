PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Ponca City teenager.

Around 6:45 a.m. on April 27, emergency crews were called to a crash at Ranch Dr. and Highland Ave. in Ponca City.

When first responders arrived on scene, they realized a 2016 Chevy Silverado and a 2013 Chevy Sonic were involved in a crash.

The 16-year-old driver of the Silverado wasn’t injured, but the driver of the Sonic was rushed to a local hospital.

Sadly, that driver, who was identified as 18-year-old Nate Collins, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.