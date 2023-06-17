OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 19-year-old man was confirmed dead after drowning in the Cimarron River Saturday afternoon near Highway 33 and Highway 74 according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

No name has been given as of Saturday evening but KFOR has spoken with officials after attempting a search and rescue who say he was Hispanic but didn’t say much else.

The family was on the scene waiting as nearby emergency crews swam for hours in an attempt to rescue their loved one. A translator for the family said the man was 19-years-old.