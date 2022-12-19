MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman has been killed in a crash in McCurtain County.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 18, emergency crews were called to a crash on US-70 and OK-98, just east of Valliant.

Investigators say a 2001 Buick, driven by 19-year-old Danella Maness, was stopped at a stop sign on OK-98.

Officials say Maness pulled out in front of a 2013 Chevy and was hit.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found Maness, who was pronounced dead from head and internal injuries.

At this point, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.