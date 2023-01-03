OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Okmulgee County.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to a crash along US-75, just north of Beggs.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a 2019 Ford Mustang and a 2014 Ford F150 involved in the wreck.

Officials say four people were injured in the crash, but they were treated and released from a Tulsa hospital.

Sadly, 19-year-old Dawson Sumner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this point, the details of the accident and the cause is under investigation.