OHP: 19-year-old Oklahoma woman killed in crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Oklahoma woman.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash along Hwy 70 at Cherry Lane, near Durant.

Investigators say 19-year-old Britny Henderson was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on Hwy 70 when a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old crossed the center line.

As a result, the vehicles hit head-on.

Sadly, Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.

The 16-year-old driver was treated and released for various injuries.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

