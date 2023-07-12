GRANT, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people have died following a crash in Choctaw County on Tuesday.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision happened near County Road N 4220 in Grant, Oklahoma, around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the vehicle was moving northbound at a high rate of speed and lost control, drove off the road to the left, rolled and struck a tree.

According to OHP, the driver and a passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say both were pinned for around 6 hours before being freed by the Hugo Fire Department.