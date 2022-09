HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A car accident in Haskell County Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 22-year-old.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Amanda Mayo-Conrad was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner following the accident.

Mayo-Conrad attempted to turn southbound onto OK-82 and was struck by another vehicle on the passenger side and departed off of the roadway.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.