DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 22-year-old has died following a crash in Dewey County.

Around 2:45 p.m. on April 15, emergency crews were called to a crash along US-270, north of Oakwood.

Investigators say a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was heading northbound on US-270 when it went left of center, hitting a 2019 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Nissan, 22-year-old Johnathan Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the OHP accident report, the driver of the Dodge Ram was suspected of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.