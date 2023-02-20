TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a 22-year-old was killed in crash in Tulsa County.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, emergency crews were called to a crash along US-75 and 106th St. N in Tulsa County.

Investigators say 22-year-old Dalton Wright was driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla westbound on 106th St. when he failed to yield at a stop sign.

As a result, the Corolla crashed into a 2020 Ford Ranger.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, while the two people in the Ranger were taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition.