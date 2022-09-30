CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 22-year-old man from Tahlequah died Friday afternoon after falling into Lake Tenkiller, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A witness told authorities 22-year-old Nathan Williams was working on a dock over the water around 12:30 p.m. Friday near Barnacle Bill’s Marina in Park Hill when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.

Williams was recovered from the lake by the Cookson Fire Department at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say he was not wearing a personal floatation device.