KONAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 22-year-old woman has died following an early morning crash in Pottawatomie County.

Around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident on Hwy 39 at Propane Rd. in Konawa.

Investigators say a 2018 Chevy Silverado was westbound on Hwy 39 as a 2013 Chevy Camaro, driven by 22-year-old Shelby Gentry, was eastbound.

The accident report states that the Camaro crossed the center line into the westbound lanes and hit the Silverado head-on.

Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene.