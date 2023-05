GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 27-year-old Oklahoma man has died after a fishing accident at a local pond.

Around 6:30 p.m. on April 30, emergency crews were called to a private pond on Indian Meridian Rd., just south of Pauls Valley.

Investigators say 27-year-old Jody Moore was fishing in a kayak on the lake when it overturned.

Moore went under the water and never resurfaced.

His body was recovered in approximately nine feet of water by the OHP dive team on May 1.