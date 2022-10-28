OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 31-year-old Oklahoma City man.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a crash along I-44, just south of S.W. 59th St. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Ruiz-Esquivel was driving a 2014 Chevrolet northbound on I-44 when he failed to negotiate a curve.

As a result, the vehicle went off the road and rolled down an embankment.

Ruiz-Esquivel was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say an unsafe speed likely was the cause of the crash.