MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a 33-year-old Oklahoma man.

Around 12:30 p.m. on March 27, emergency crews were called to a crash along US 177, just north of Sulphur.

Investigators say 33-year-old Joshua Richardson was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry southbound on US 177. For an unknown reason, the Camry crossed into the northbound lane and hit a semi-truck head-on.

After the crash, the semi-truck caught fire and hit a chain-link fence.

Richardson was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital in fair condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.