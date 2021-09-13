OHP: 4 killed in Pittsburg County crash including two teens

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pittsburg County are investigating a deadly crash that claimed four lives.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 12, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 31A, four miles south of Stuart in Pittsburg County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 2019 Genesis was heading westbound on Hwy 31A when it left the roadway to the right, hitting a tree.

The vehicle ended up rolling one-and-a-half times, landing on its roof.

Investigators say 30-year-old Meghan Ransome, 30-year-old Christopher Carrion, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy all were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

