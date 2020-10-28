OHP: 5-year-old Oklahoma girl dies from crash injuries

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 5-year-old Oklahoma girl.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to a crash on Cache Rd. and N.E. 60th St., just east of Lawton.

Investigators say a 1997 Nissan pickup truck was heading eastbound on Cache Rd. when a 2019 Chevy Tahoe was pulling from a stop sign, heading northbound on N.E. 60th.

The Tahoe hit the pickup truck, and both vehicles came to rest at the intersection.

Officials say a 4-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl in the pickup truck were rushed to a nearby hospital before being transferred to OU Medical Center.

Sadly, the 5-year-old girl died from her injuries. The 4-year-old was last listed in critical condition.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the Tahoe didn’t yield from a stop sign, which caused the crash.

The crash still remains under investigation.

