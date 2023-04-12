JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 51-year-old woman has died in a crash in Johnston County.

Around 6:30 a.m. on April 11, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 48, south of Wapanucka.

Investigators say 51-year-old Shanelle Watts was driving a 2003 Ford van southbound on Hwy 48 behind a semi-truck.

The truck stopped to make a left turn, and the van hit the back of the semi-truck.

Watts was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.