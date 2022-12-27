OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Oklahoman.

Around 7 a.m. on Dec. 22, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along US Hwy 62, just west of Paden.

Investigators say 60-year-old Jose Masso was driving a 2001 Honda Accord eastbound on US Hwy 62.

Authorities say Masso attempted to negotiate a curve and drove into the westbound lane on a hill.

The Honda ended up hitting a 2022 Chevy Trailblazer and a 2014 Ford F250 head-on.

Investigators say the Honda then left the roadway before coming to rest.

Masso was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

At this point, officials believe speed played a factor in the accident.