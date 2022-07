LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 7-year-old child has died following an incident at a local lake.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a possible drowning at Lake Murray Marina in Love County.

Authorities say the body of a 7-year-old boy was recovered a couple of hours later in 28 feet of water.

At this point, the details of the incident have not been released.